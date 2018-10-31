JUCHITAN, Mexico — Mexican authorities say a woman with the thousands of Central Americans moving through the country’s south has given birth to the first known caravan baby.

The National Human Rights Commission says the girl was delivered at a hospital in Juchitan, where the migrants took a day off from traveling in hopes of negotiating bus transportation to Mexico City.

The commission says it arranged medical attention for the Guatemalan woman. Her husband was able to be present for the birth and the newborn is reported to be healthy.





