TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - Iran has summoned the Danish ambassador to Tehran over Copenhagen’s allegations about an Iranian plot to kill an opposition activist in Denmark.

The official IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday that Iran expressed a “strong protest” over what it described as the Danish officials’ “hasty, political” and “uncalculated actions” in the case.

Denmark’s intelligence agency said on Tuesday that a police operation last month that briefly cut off Copenhagen from the rest of Denmark stemmed from an alleged Iranian plot to kill an opposition activist. It said a suspect in the case, a Norwegian citizen of Iranian descent, has denied wrongdoing and is being held in pre-trial custody until Nov. 8.

Iran’s foreign ministry strongly denied the plot allegation, calling it part of enemy plans aimed at damaging Iran-EU relations.





