NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a gang member who arranged a drug shipment to New Jersey while he was jailed in California will have to spend another 10 years behind bars.

Luis Calderon will also have to serve five years of supervised release under the sentence imposed Tuesday. The 32-year-old MS-13 gang member had pleaded guilty to drug conspiracy and possession charges.

Prosecutors say Calderon arranged the shipment of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine sent to an Edison business park in 2015.

They say he had access to numerous contraband cellphones while behind the bars at Calipatria State Prison and arranged the shipment with a New Jersey gang member. But Homeland Security agents intercepted the package before it could be delivered.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.