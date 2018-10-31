CHICAGO (AP) - A judge says a Chicago computer-science specialist accused of running online propaganda campaigns for Islamic State poses a threat and so must stay jailed until trial.
At a Wednesday hearing in Chicago, the federal judge cited photos arresting agents allegedly found on Ashraf Al Safoo’s phone this month showing bomb-making components.
The 34-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen from Iraq is charged with conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists. A conviction carries a maximum 20-year prison term.
The propaganda allegedly included video showing a Christmas gift containing a ticking time-bomb.
The complaint also describes the propagandists’ annoyance at becoming the butt of jokes after a text meant to warn about “beheading (President Donald) Trump” actually warned about “kissing and hugging” Trump. An app used to translate the Arabic apparently led to the error.
