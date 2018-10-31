Summary of recent Kentucky newspaper editorials:

Oct. 30

The News-Enterprise of Elizabethtown on a state high school band competition:

The discipline, focus and work required to be a consistently superior marching band are immense. Beyond musical skill and marching prowess, it involves a level of dedication and commitment seldom rivaled in extracurricular school activities.

North Hardin High School’s band has risen to the very pinnacle of success only to see its goal slip away in what Band Director Brian Froedge correctly describes as “bizarre.”

For four consecutive years, North Hardin has received the top score in Class 5-A semifinals but when trophies are passed out after the finals, the Trojan Band has been runner-up for four straight years.

If dealing with disappointment builds character, this band family - and particularly the 30 or so senior class members - are indeed high-character individuals.

Competing against the state’s largest high schools in the Kentucky Music Educators Association event, Lexington Lafayette won the championship with a cumulative score of 91.2. North Hardin’s score was 88.9.

The band, which won the West Regional quarterfinal the previous weekend, showed focus and improvement in its two top-flight performances Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington, Froedge said.

“We can’t control what the judges do,” he said. “What we can control is how we perform and the kids did that again.”

Other local bands also deserve praise for their seasons of success. John Hardin and LaRue County just missed opportunities to compete in the state finals in their classification. The top four bands advance and John Hardin in 3-A and LaRue in 2-A each placed fifth.

Central Hardin, which finished second in the Class 5-A West Regional, was eighth in the state semifinal judges’ sheets. Grayson County at 12th and Meade County at 14th also qualified.

Some of the bands have more competitions ahead such as the Bands of America contest at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis. But all these young people, and the parents who support them, have a season of memories and much for which to be proud.

Oct. 29

The Daily Independent of Ashland on intolerant violence:

We are reminded yet again this past week of how racist violence is a shameful truth of life in America.

It hit close to home last week here in Kentucky when a gunman walked into a Kroger’s in a Louisville suburb and fatally shot two people. The alleged gunman, Gregory Bush, has been arraigned on two counts of murder. He targeted African Americans and made comments indicating the shooting is racially motivated, authorities said.

Of course there is the horrific carnage that unfolded on Saturday in Pittsburgh where 11 people were killed in a synagogue shooting. Authorities said the alleged gunman, Robert Bowers, uttered anti-Semitic comments as he killed the innocent.

From Charlottesville to other episodes all across the nation, this type of violence is both vile and all-too-common. All of this violence tells us hate abounds in certain circles of American society and it is a lethal, horrific dilemma. The nation in our view needs to take more action when it comes to infiltrating this white supremacist culture and squashing it and shutting down the hate speech that fuels it. The gunman in the Pittsburgh shooting ranted nonstop on the social media website Gab - described as an extremist friendly social media site. We are, like you, big supporters of free speech, but this type of hate speech is a poisoned communications channel that radicalizes people. The premise that a site like this has no social responsibility to monitor what kind of hate speech is circulated is, in our view, extremely misguided.

Today we offer our sincerest condolences to all the victims. We grieve over this seemingly never-ending, repeating tragedy of race-based violence, and we move forward with the starkly vivid recognition that this problem is a societal failure of the highest order.

Oct. 31

Bowling Green Daily News on the voting process:

Voting is a right given to all of us.

Many people have sacrificed their lives to give us this right. We are fortunate as a country that we are allowed to have this right. In many parts of the world, people aren’t allowed this right, which is very sad and unfortunate. Every election cycle, those seeking office work hard, offer their opinions and vision for our community, our state and our country. All who do so should be commended for putting themselves and their families out there and being part of the democratic process.

This is a very interesting year locally, on the state level and on the federal level. It is the midterm elections. Traditionally, the party in power loses its majority in one or both houses of Congress, but this year it could literally go one way or the other.

Locally, we have some very interesting races for city commission, circuit court clerk, constables, magistrate and sheriff. On the state level, there are several races in our coverage area for state representatives and state senators. …

These are all very important races, which is why we can’t urge people enough to get out and vote for the candidates of their choice. It’s irrelevant what one’s party affiliation is, as long as they get out and vote. It has been very disappointing the last several election cycles to see such low voter turnout at the polls. We editorialized about this after the 2016 elections.

We’ve said it once and we will say it again: No one has a right to complain about the outcomes of elections if they don’t practice their civic duty and get out and vote Tuesday.

We’re realistic enough to know that not everyone will go to the polls Tuesday, but we do hope that a lot more go to the polls than did in 2016. Elections have consequences, and if a candidate loses due to a few votes, then once again that falls on those who say their vote doesn’t matter and don’t bother to get out and spend 15 minutes to vote.

