CLEVELAND (AP) - An Ohio man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend’s two teenage children who police say intervened during an argument over the girlfriend receiving text messages from an old boyfriend has been indicted in the slayings.

Cleveland.com reports 29-year-old Matthew Nicholson was indicted on aggravated murder and other charges Tuesday in the September slayings of 17-year-old Manuel Lopez Jr. and 19-year-old Giselle Lopez at a home in the Cleveland suburb of Garfield Heights. Police say they were shot with a .45-caliber handgun.

Nicholson could potentially face the death penalty if convicted.

The girlfriend, America Polanco, received minor injuries.

Nicholson was a security officer for a company under contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. He was arrested after a four-hour police standoff.

Court records don’t show an attorney for him.

