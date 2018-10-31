MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (AP) - A former friend of an Iowa father whose infant son was found dead and maggot-infested in a baby swing last year has testified he wasn’t even aware the man had a baby.

The Courier reports that Jordan Clark testified Wednesday at the trial of 29-year-old Zachary Paul Koehn, who’s charged with murder and child endangerment in the August 2017 death of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn.

Clark testified that he was aware Koehn had a young daughter, but said he didn’t know Koehn had an infant son, despite having visited Koehn’s Alta Vista apartment.

Clark also testified that he, Koehn and the baby’s mother smoked meth, and that Koehn bought $20 to $40 worth of meth from him weekly.

A coroner’s report showed the baby died of malnutrition, dehydration and an infection caused after he was left in a soiled diaper for up to two weeks.

Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, http://www.wcfcourier.com





