The University of Maryland Student Government Association wanted DJ Durkin out. Now, the group will hold a protest in response to the regents’ recommendation to not fire him.

The executive board of Maryland’s SGA is organizing a rally called “Justice for Jordan” on Thursday in which hundreds of students will march on the College Park campus’s main administration building.

“We, the Executive Board of the University of Maryland Student Government Association, are outraged with the decisions made by the Board of Regents regarding the Maryland Football Program,” the Facebook invitation reads.

“We demand justice for Jordan McNair.”

McNair, a Terrapins football player, died in June two weeks after collapsing at an offseason workout. In August, the university took “full legal and moral responsibility” for his death and admitted mistakes in failing to treat him for heat stroke, and announced an investigation into reports of a “toxic culture” within the football program under Durkin.

But on Tuesday, the University System of Maryland Board of Regents and president Wallace D. Loh announced Durkin would be reinstated as football coach and athletic director Damon Evans would keep his job, as well. Loh said he will retire at the end of the school year.

As of Wednesday morning, about 250 people said they were definitely going to attend the rally, and more than 700 others marked themselves as “interested.”





