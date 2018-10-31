HONOLULU (AP) - Medical experts testified in the trial of a former dentist on Oahu accused of manslaughter in the death of a 3-year-old patient.

Honolulu Chief Medical Examiner Christopher Happy told the court Monday that Finley Boyle likely died because of the sedatives given during the dental procedure by 41-year-old Lilly Geyer in December 2013.

The trial began last week for Geyer, who is accused of recklessly causing Boyle’s death when the girl stopped breathing and entered cardiac arrest.

Happy says the manner of death was classified as accidental while the immediate cause was from an infection from being on a ventilator.

Dr. Gildasio De Oliveira, an anesthesiology expert, told the court that the combination of sedatives given to the girl produced a deep sedation, which should have required constant monitoring.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.