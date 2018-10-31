JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi’s top elections official is predicting strong voter turnout as people statewide choose two U.S. senators.

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said Wednesday that nearly twice as many people have requested absentee ballots this year than during the last federal midterm election in 2014.

Hosemann says 50,571 absentee ballots have been requested this year, compared with 25,395 four years ago. He says absentees usually account for 4 to 5 percent of the overall number of ballots cast in Mississippi.

In addition to the two Senate races, there is a race in each of the four U.S. House districts. Nonpartisan judicial races are also on the ballot.

Absentee voting in circuit clerk’s offices ends Saturday. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by Monday.

Regular in-person voting is Tuesday.

