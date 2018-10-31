PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say an officer who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia two days after Christmas last year will be suspended with intent to dismiss.

Commissioner Richard Ross said Wednesday that 25-year-old Dennis Plowden fled, crashed into two parked cars, and was found sitting with one hand behind his body. After he failed to show his hands, 30-year-old Officer Eric Ruch fired.

Ross cited the crash and air bag deployment as “warranting the conclusion that Plowden was likely dazed and disoriented, particularly because he was seated on the curb.” He said Ruch, a 10-year veteran, could have taken cover, as did three other officers who didn’t fire. Ross said Plowden also “exercised poor judgment” in fleeing.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 said no one was available to comment.





