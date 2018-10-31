HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania state lawmaker faces the possibility of prison time after being found guilty of charges she accepted $4,000 in cash from an undercover informant seven years ago.

A Harrisburg jury on Wednesday found Philadelphia Democratic Rep. Vanessa Lowery Brown guilty of bribery, five counts of conflict of interest and failing to properly file a financial disclosure form.

The verdict follows guilty or no contest pleas by four other former Philadelphia state lawmakers and a former traffic judge in the city for taking cash or gifts from informant Tyron Ali.

The cases were brought by prosecutors in Philadelphia and Harrisburg after then-state Attorney General Kathleen Kane abandoned the investigation after concluding it improperly targeted black officials.

Brown’s lawyer calls it a “classic case of government overreach” and vows to appeal.





