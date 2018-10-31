PHOENIX (AP) - Police in Phoenix say two people are in custody for allegedly kidnapping a couple and killing a woman in a hotel room.

They say 43-year-old Mario Morris and 53-year-old Samantha Vasquez both are facing one count of first-degree murder and two counts of kidnapping.

Bond has been set at $1 million apiece for Morris and Vasquez, who didn’t have attorneys at their initial court appearances Wednesday.

They both have preliminary hearings on Nov. 8.

Police say 29-year-old Tiffani Selleys was found dead in a hotel room last Sunday morning.

Her boyfriend told police that he and Selleys had gotten into an altercation with people visiting them and were bound with duct tape.

The man was able to escape and call for help, but Selleys’ was pronounced dead at the scene.





