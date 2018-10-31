SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say a Seattle man was so obsessed about homelessness and a perceived increase in crime in his neighborhood that he shot and killed someone he suspected of having broken a window in his apartment.

The Seattle Times reports that 55-year-old John Thomas Davis was charged with second-degree murder Tuesday in the death of 26-year-old Daniel Alberto last week. He’s being held on $1 million bail.

King County prosecutors wrote that Davis has “harbored significant animosity” toward Alberto and the local homeless population and that he had previously confronted people while armed. He called police repeatedly to check on the investigation after his window was broken in July.

Prosecutors said that last Thursday Davis saw Alberto walking in North Seattle. According to charging papers, Davis said he stopped his car to confront Alberto, and that he shot Alberto in self-defense after Alberto came to the driver’s side window with a knife. Authorities said surveillance video proved that was false, and that the victim was actually near the passenger side of the car when he was shot.

