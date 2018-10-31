The Rev. Jerome Coyle worked at numerous parishes in Iowa before he admitted to sexually abusing dozens of boys in 1986. Here’s a look at his assignments:

- 1959: chaplain, Sacred Heart Hospital in Le Mars

- 1959-1963: faculty member, Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City

- 1963-1964: assistant pastor, Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City

- 1964-1966: assistant pastor, Immaculate Conception Parish in Sioux City

- 1966-1970: pastor, Visitation Parish in Maryhill

- 1970-1972: pastor, St. Margaret Parish in Rolfe

- 1972-1974: pastor, St. Mary Parish in Armstrong

- 1974-1977: pastor, Holy Angels Parish in Roselle

- 1977-1978: pastor, St. Brigid Parish in Grand Junction (also working in Paton)

- 1978-1986: pastor, St. Cecilia Parish in Sanborn (also working in Hartley)

Source: Diocese of Sioux City





