BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) - The office of Romania’s prime minister says the leader will visit the Gulf states of Oman and Qatar as part of a government initiative to strengthen ties between the East European nation and countries in the Middle East.

Premier Viorica Dancila’s office announced Wednesday that she will first open a Romanian embassy and a consular office in Oman during her Nov. 3-8 visit to the region. She will then travel to Doha, the capital of Qatar, where she will meet senior officials.

Romania and Qatar established diplomatic relations in 1990, a year after the collapse of communism.

A statement from her office said the purpose of her visit was to strengthen diplomatic and commercial ties.

Earlier this month, Dancila visited Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.





