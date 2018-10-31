A Virginia man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Wednesday on a host of child-pornography related charges, the Justice Department said.

Scott Curtiss Pieritz, 57, of Roanoke, Virginia, pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor, attempted receipt or attempted receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors said Pieritz, a cashier and dishwasher at a Roanoke restaurant, has three previous child pornography convictions. In July 2017, law enforcement officials said they were notified that the defendant was using social media applications to ask minors for nude pictures, according to court documents.

Pieritz also sent money and gifts to minors in exchange for sexually explicit pictures, prosecutors said. A search warrant turned up numerous images and videos of child pornography.

The case was investigated by the Virginia State Police and the Justice Department’s Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.





