STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) - A semi driver who crashed into a car at a Lake Elmo intersection, killing a biology instructor, has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges.
Samuel Hicks, of Independence, Wisconsin, appeared in Washington County court Wednesday where he entered the plea to vehicular homicide in the death of 54-year-old Robert Bursik, of Amery, Wisconsin.
A criminal complaint alleges video from the semi shows Hicks had his eyes on his cell phone in the seconds before he slammed into Bursik’s vehicle at 63 miles per hour while it was stopped at an intersection last February.
KSTP-TV says a trial for Hicks is to begin April 8.
___
Information from: KSTP-TV, http://www.kstp.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.