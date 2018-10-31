FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) - The suspect in the shooting of seven police officers in South Carolina has refused to take part in a hearing and a magistrate has ruled he abandoned his right to the session.

News outlets reported 74-year-old Fred Hopkins refused to participate in the hearing Wednesday in Florence.

Hopkins is charged with killing two officers and wounding five others Oct. 3, when three officers had come to question his son about a sexual assault allegation.

Hopkins said the hearing was illegally delayed. Magistrate Mia David Weaver ruled the hearing had been set within 10 days of his request. Hopkins said nothing else and was returned to a Columbia jail in Columbia.

Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Sheriff’s Investigator Farrah Turner died from their injuries.

No trial was scheduled.





