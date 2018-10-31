LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on the indictment of the man charged in the Kentucky grocery store shooting (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

A Kentucky prosecutor says it’s too early to announce whether he’ll seek the death penalty against the white man facing murder charges in the shooting deaths of two black grocery store patrons.

Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine told reporters Wednesday that he first wants to talk to the families of the victims in last week’s shooting before deciding whether to pursue the death penalty against the suspect, Gregory Bush.

Wine says it’s “too early to talk to them about that weighty decision.” He says the families need time to grieve, and that he’ll talk to them at the “appropriate time.”

A grand jury indicted Bush on two counts of murder, one count of criminal attempted murder and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Bush was seen on surveillance video trying to enter a historically black church minutes before the shootings at the grocery store. Police say he was not able to enter the church.

___

2:20 p.m.

The man accused in the shooting deaths of two grocery store patrons in Kentucky has been indicted on two counts of murder.

Prosecutors say Gregory Bush was indicted Wednesday by a Jefferson County grand jury in the shootings a week ago at a Kroger store in suburban Louisville. Bush also was indicted on one count of criminal attempted murder and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Bush’s case will proceed to Jefferson County Circuit Court in Louisville.

A federal prosecutor has said federal investigators are examining if there were any violations of federal law, including potential civil rights violations such as hate crimes. Bush is white and the two victims were black.

The 51-year-old Bush is being held in a local jail.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.