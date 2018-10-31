LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles County jury has convicted a 28-year-old Korean national of the domestic violence killing of her husband.
The district attorney’s office says the jury found Misun Yoo guilty of second-degree murder on Tuesday.
The jury also found true a special allegation that she used a knife in the commission of the murder.
Prosecutors said during trial that the defendant stabbed her husband during an alcohol-fueled argument in their Koreatown apartment.
She could face 16 years to life in prison when she’s sentenced on Jan. 28.
