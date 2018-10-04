SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Four central Illinois residents have been charged in connection with the death of a man last month inside a Springfield hotel.

Fifty-three-year-old Michael Trone of Springfield was found dead Sept. 6 in a Sleep Inn after police received a report of unresponsive man in a hotel room. An autopsy later determined Trone was strangled.

Sangamon County State’s Attorney John Milhiser said Thursday the suspects face first-degree murder and robbery charges.

Charged were 38-year-old Chad Martin; 33-year-old James Lyman; 23-year-old Callie Pierce and 29-year-old Brady Tate, all of Springfield. All four are being held in the Sangamon County Jail.

In addition to the charges in Trone’s death, Martin is awaiting trial on armed robbery and aggravated battery charges from 2017. Lyman is awaiting trial for an alleged September armed robbery, while Pierce is faces concealing or aiding a fugitive charges.





