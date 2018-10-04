NEW YORK (AP) - Police are investigating the shooting death of 71-year-old man at a McDonald’s drive thru in the Bronx.
Police say Sylvester Zottola, of the Bronx, was found inside his vehicle riddled with gunshot wounds just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There have been no arrests.
