NEW YORK (AP) - Police are investigating the shooting death of 71-year-old man at a McDonald’s drive thru in the Bronx.

Police say Sylvester Zottola, of the Bronx, was found inside his vehicle riddled with gunshot wounds just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There have been no arrests.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.