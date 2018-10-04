ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) - No students were on board when an Alabama school bus got caught in the crossfire of a shootout between two juveniles.

Police Chief Shane Denham tells news outlets that the bus was leaving the depot Wednesday afternoon when the occupants of two vehicles began shooting at each other. Several bus windows were shot out.

One of the juveniles involved in the shooting was shot in shoulder and hospitalized. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, but Denham says he expects charges to be filed Thursday. Police found a car involved in the shooting and obtained a search warrant for a home nearby. Further details haven’t been released.





