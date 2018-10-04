PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona woman seen burglarizing a Phoenix-area mosque in a video filmed by the woman and her co-defendant has changed her to plea to guilty.

Maricopa County Superior Court say 51-year-old Elizabeth Dauenhauer pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated criminal damage on Thursday.

Dauenhauer is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 8.

Dauenhauer and Tahnee Gonzales were arrested in March after they posted a Facebook video where they appear to be removing posters, brochures and other materials from a mosque in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe.

The women are heard in the video referring to Muslims as devil worshippers and likened them to animals.

They both pleaded not guilty weeks after their arrest.

Gonzales is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1 for a pretrial conference.





