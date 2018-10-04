PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) - Puyallup police say they’ve made an arrest after a woman was found dead in an apartment in an apparent case of domestic violence.

Officers went to the apartment at about 2:25 a.m. Friday after receiving a report that the woman, in her 40s, failed to show up for work the day before.

Authorities say a subject connected to the case is in custody, but they have released no further details about that person or the victim.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.