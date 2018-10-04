Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh said Thursday he was passionate during his testimony last week in his forceful denial of any sexual wrongdoing, and the judge attempted to explain the level of frustration he’s felt since being accused of sexual assault.

Judge Kavanaugh, who has sat on the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. for more than a decade, in an unusual move, penned an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, claiming he’s always been a fair, independent judge.

But his temperament was different last Thursday when he squared off with Democratic senators over allegations he sexually assaulted two women in high school and college more than three decades ago.

“At times, my testimony — both in my opening statement and in response to questions — reflected my overwhelming frustration at being wrongly accused, without corroboration, of horrible conduct completely contrary to my record and character. My statement and answers also reflected my deep distress at the unfairness of how this allegation has been handled,” Judge Kavanaugh wrote.

He said he was emotional last week, “more so” than he’s ever been, admitting he “might have been too emotional at times.

“I know that my tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said. I hope everyone can understand that I was there as a son, husband and dad. I testified with five people foremost in my mind: my mom, my dad, my wife, and most of all my daughters,” he said.

The nominee said going forward, he will be the same type of judge he has been, “hard-working, even keeled, open-minded, independent and dedicated to the Constitution.”

Judge Kavanaugh was responding to recent attacks from critics that said he appeared too partisan, saying he sparred with Democrats and often interrupted them in an aggressive tone.

His supporters, though, say his reaction was fair because the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee withheld the sexual assault allegation against him until right before the committee was scheduled to vote on his confirmation.

The Senate is set to vote on his confirmation later this week.





