NORWALK, Calif. (AP) - A man who wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and tried to kill four others during a standoff has been sentenced to 221 years to life in prison.

Juan Manuel Martinez of Burbank was sentenced Thursday for the June 2016 standoff in Bellflower, which began after he shot and wounded a motorcycle deputy who tried to pull him over at a DUI checkpoint.

After a car chase, Martinez wounded another deputy and then holed up in a converted garage for nearly eight hours before a SWAT team fired tear gas to flush him out.

In June, Martinez was convicted of six counts of attempted murder along with assault on a peace officer with a semi-automatic firearm and other crimes.

The 42-year-old Martinez had previous theft and drug convictions.





