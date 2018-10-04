HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) - A judge says the city of Huntsville for now does not have to give prosecutors copies of a police officer’s statements to a review board about a fatal shooting.

Local news outlets report that Judge Donna Pate ruled Thursday that Officer William Darby’s statements are protected unless he decides to testify at his trial.

Prosecutors had sought the statements. Pate ordered the city to give prosecutors other records from the review of the shooting.

The Huntsville police officer is charged with murder in the April death of 49-year-old Jeffrey Parker.

The review board cleared Darby of wrongdoing. A grand jury later indicted him on a charge of murder.

Police have said Parker called police and said he was suicidal and Darby shot Parker when he wouldn’t drop his weapon.





