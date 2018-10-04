LOS ANGELES (AP) - Relatives of a woman who was killed by a Los Angeles police bullet during a shootout with a gunman at a Trader Joe’s store have filed a claim with the city.

City News Service says the father and brother of 27-year-old Melyda Corado filed the claim Thursday alleging civil rights violations, excessive force and negligence. They could sue if the claim’s denied.

City News Service says an LAPD spokesman declined comment.

Corado was an assistant manager at the store in Silver Lake when a gunman chased by police got into a shootout as he ran inside in July. Police say Corado was caught in the crossfire.

Gene Atkins allegedly had earlier shot his grandmother and kidnapped his girlfriend.

Atkins took dozens of people hostage in the store but later surrendered.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.