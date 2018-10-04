CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) - A Clovis man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a woman at an apartment complex last year.

Prosecutors say 52-year-old Lorenzo Martinez is facing a life prison term when he’s sentenced on Oct. 9.

A Curry County jury also found Martinez guilty of criminal sexual penetration.

Clovis police say Martinez confessed to stabbing 57-year-old Mary Neal, who was found dead on a bed in an apartment in February 2017.

They say Martinez contacted officers to report that he stabbed a woman multiple times and then had sex with her twice after she died.

Martinez’s trial began Monday and centered on mental illness and whether he was sane at the time of the crimes.

Jurors deliberated about 4 ½ hours Thursday before reaching their verdicts.





