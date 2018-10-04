NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A woman accused of insider trading with former Heartland Payment Systems CEO Robert Carr has reached a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In court papers filed this week in Connecticut, Kathie Hanratty has agreed to pay back more than $500,000.

Hanratty and Carr also are defendants in a lawsuit filed in May by Heartland in New Jersey. That suit and the SEC action alleged Carr provided inside information to Hanratty to buy Heartland stock before the December 2015 announcement that the company was to be acquired by Georgia-based Global Payments Inc.

Messages left with an attorney representing Carr weren’t immediately returned Thursday.

At the time the Heartland lawsuit was filed, Carr’s attorney called the allegations part of a “smear campaign.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.