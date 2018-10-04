CAMDEN, Del. (AP) - The owner of a barn where a miniature horse was sexually assaulted in the summer has shot a trespasser.

Delaware State Police say in a release that a 73-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife went to the barn on their property Tuesday night after an alarm alerted them to an intruder. The man fired a gun, striking the 45-year-old male intruder in the legs.

He was hospitalized in stable condition.

The News Journal reports this was the same home where a miniature horse, then described as a pony, was violated with an object in August. At the time, veterinarian Dr. Amy Franklin said the mare suffered significant trauma but was likely to recover.

It’s unclear whether that horse was in the barn Tuesday. Police haven’t said whether the incidents are related.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com





