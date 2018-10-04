SEATTLE (AP) - Prosecutors have charged a man with kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old Seattle girl in 2007 after delayed testing of her decade-old rape kit turned up a DNA match.

Seattlepi.com reports that 52-year-old Darin Bolar was charged Monday in King County Superior Court.

He’s accused of beating, raping and kidnapping the girl for two days in Seattle. She escaped and contacted police.

Prosecutors say forensic evidence was collected from the girl at a Seattle hospital following the October 2007 attack.

But that sexual assault kit wasn’t tested until 2017, apparently because of the backlog in rape kit testing at the state’s crime lab.

This year, a DNA profile developed from the victim’s rape kit was matched to the defendant’s profile in a database.

Prosecutors say Bolar has numerous convictions including for robbery, assault and theft. It was not immediately clear whether he had a lawyer.





