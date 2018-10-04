DENVER (AP) - Prosecutors in Denver have charged a 33-year-old man in the death of his girlfriend’s young son.

The Denver Post reported Thursday that John Affourtit is facing charges of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of 3-year-old Jeromiah Gurule.

Police and medical personnel responded to an apartment southeast of downtown Sept. 25 on a report of a child who was not breathing, and the coroner’s office determined that the boy died as a result of physical abuse.

Jail documents do not indicate if Affourtit has hired an attorney.

