DENVER (AP) - Prosecutors in Denver have charged a 33-year-old man in the death of his girlfriend’s young son.
The Denver Post reported Thursday that John Affourtit is facing charges of first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of 3-year-old Jeromiah Gurule.
Police and medical personnel responded to an apartment southeast of downtown Sept. 25 on a report of a child who was not breathing, and the coroner’s office determined that the boy died as a result of physical abuse.
Jail documents do not indicate if Affourtit has hired an attorney.
