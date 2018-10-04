DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Des Moines police are investigating the early morning shooting death of a man.
Police say officers and fire department medics responded at 2:25 a.m. Thursday to a shooting report on the city’s north side.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and medics transported him to a hospital, where he later died.
Police are investigating and there have been no arrests.
It’s the city’s 10th homicide this year.
