DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Des Moines police are investigating the early morning shooting death of a man.

Police say officers and fire department medics responded at 2:25 a.m. Thursday to a shooting report on the city’s north side.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound and medics transported him to a hospital, where he later died.

Police are investigating and there have been no arrests.

It’s the city’s 10th homicide this year.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.