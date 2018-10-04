CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (AP) - The family of a state parole officer who was fatally shot inside her bedroom by a western New York police officer has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit claiming authorities violated her constitutional rights.

A lawyer for Sandy Guardiola’s (gard-ee-OH’-luhz) children filed the lawsuit in federal court in Buffalo on Thursday, a year to the day after the 48-year-old Brooklyn native was killed in her apartment near Rochester.

Authorities say a Canandaigua (kan-un-DAY’-gwuh) police officer went to Guardiola’s apartment after parole officers in Rochester called 911 to request a welfare check on Guardiola after she didn’t show up for work.

Police say the officer shot her after Guardiola pointed a gun at him.

Among the parties named in the lawsuit is the city of Canandaigua. City officials didn’t return a call seeking comment.





