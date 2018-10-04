LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) - Authorities in central Florida say a city commissioner fatally shot a customer during a dispute over a hatchet inside the Army Navy surplus store he co-owns.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at the Vets Army Navy Surplus Store in Lakeland. Police spokesman Gary Gross said in an email that officers found 50-year-old Cristobal Lopez lying face-up just outside the door. He died at the scene.

Gross said witnesses told investigators Lopez entered the store with his father. While the older man was making a purchase, Commissioner Michael Dunn saw Lopez trying to steal a hatchet. Dunn asked if he was going to pay the item, a confrontation ensued and Dunn fired a gun, striking Lopez.

A criminal investigation is underway.

Dunn took office on the Lakeland City Commission in January.





