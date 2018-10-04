ALFRED, Maine (AP) - A former inmate in Maine who was raped by a corrections officer in jail has filed a lawsuit saying her constitutional rights were violated and the county failed to properly train corrections staff.

The lawsuit filed Oct. 1 in U.S. District Court in Portland names the man who assaulted the woman, York County and Sheriff William King as defendants.

John Carpenter was on duty when he assaulted the woman at York County Jail in October 2016. He was sentenced to five years in prison, with all but one year suspended.

The woman’s attorney says her client has suffered “extreme emotional distress.” The woman is seeking an unspecified amount in damages and attorney costs.

King has declined to comment. County Manager Greg Zinser also declined to comment.





