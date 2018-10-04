STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) - A former Northern California Mayor and a longtime associate have been charged with embezzlement, money-laundering and conflict-of-interest.

The Stockton Record reports former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva and Sharon Shimas, who was his executive assistant while he held office from 2013 to 2016, were charged last week by San Joaquin County prosecutors.

According to the charges, Silva and Simas allegedly embezzled $46,500, which includes $27,500 from the city of Stockton.

The 43-year-old Silva was also charged with illegally possessing ammunition and obtaining a firearm.

He was already facing six felony counts from an embezzlement case after a grand jury indicted him last year.

Silva’s attorney, Allen Sawyer, says his client will plead not guilty and “vigorously defend himself.”

Sima’s attorney, Ken Rosenfeld, called the charges against the 76-year-old “egregious.”

___

Information from: The Record, http://www.recordnet.com/





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.