NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) - A former police officer in suburban Atlanta has pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle in the 2017 death of a teenager struck by a police cruiser.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Scott Edward York entered a guilty plea Wednesday to second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges. The former Gwinnett County officer was sentenced to five years, with six months to serve in prison and the rest on probation.

Sixteen-year-old Jose Coreas-Mejia was one of two teens struck when York lost control of his police cruiser while speeding to a pedestrian accident. The victim’s cousin, Joel Melendez-Coreas, suffered minor injuries.

York was subsequently fired.

An investigators found York broke police rules by heading to the accident at 97 mph (156 kph), more than twice the speed limit.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com





