PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The union representing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees has asked Oregon and federal officials to conduct a criminal investigation of the Portland mayor over his response to immigration protests.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the National ICE Council claims in letters sent Wednesday to officials that Ted Wheeler committed official misconduct or violated the U.S. Constitution by directing Portland police not to respond to some calls for service during a protest this summer at the ICE office.

Attorney Sean Riddell who penned the letters claims the mayor’s actions were “to advance his own personal political agenda, advance his political career and punish citizens he perceived to hold alternative political beliefs.”

Wheeler says the letters make misrepresentations of what occurred, and the claims by Riddell will fall apart if investigated.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.