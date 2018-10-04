WAUKON, Iowa (AP) - A northeast Iowa man convicted of fatally shooting his stepfather at the home they shared has been sentenced to up to 50 years in prison.

The Courier reports that 32-year-old John Quanrude was sentenced Monday in Allamakee County District Court. He was convicted last month of second-degree murder in the April death of 60-year-old Dean Russell.

Quanrude will spend at least 35 years behind bars before he is eligible for parole.

Police say Quanrude had called for help at his mobile home in Waukon on April 16, saying there’d been an accidental shooting. Officers found Russell lying face down on the home’s floor.

Police say Quanrude later told officers he’d fired a warning shot with a shotgun because Russell had been messing him, and then shot Russell in the chest.

