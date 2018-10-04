MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) - A judge has denied a defense request to suppress statements made to police by a Mitchell man accused of fatally stabbing another man.

Forty-nine-year-old Anthony Lewis is charged with murder in the August 2017 death of 30-year-old Quinn Schleuning during a confrontation outside of an apartment complex. He has pleaded not guilty.

The Daily Republic reports that Lewis‘ attorneys sought to suppress statements he made to law officers after his arrest, saying police continued to question Lewis after he said he wanted an attorney.

Judge Chris Giles sided with prosecutors, saying it wasn’t clear that Lewis was asking for an attorney.

A jury trial is scheduled for later this year. Lewis remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bond.

