MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - A defense lawyer says two people who have been arrested are victims because they had no idea a package delivered to their home in South Carolina had more than 2,000 grams of marijuana inside.

Defense Attorney J. Stephen Grooms tells The Sun News that 49-year-old William Boeving and 45-year-old Marion Barnhill were arrested by Myrtle Beach police on Tuesday and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Grooms says the package with more than 2,300 grams of pot arrived on Tuesday. He says Boeving closed the package and marked it return to sender after seeing what was inside. The package was not addressed to anyone at the home.

Grooms says he believes Boeving and Barnhill will be cleared of the charges.

