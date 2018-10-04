LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A young mid-Michigan man charged with killing his mother as she slept has pleaded guilty but mentally ill in the case.

The Lansing State Journal reports 20-year-old Andrew Willson entered the plea Wednesday in Ingham County Circuit Court to charges including second-degree murder. A first-degree murder charge is being dropped in exchange for his plea. Sentencing is scheduled Nov. 7 and Willson faces up to life in prison.

Willson’s attorney Stephen Milks says at the time of the shooting Willson was in the midst of a major depressive episode and had been hearing voices ordering him to kill her.

Willson’s mother, 51-year-old Lisa Willson, was found shot in the head at their home in Ingham County’s Wheatfield Township on Sept. 8, 2017. Andrew Willson was earlier found competent for trial .

___

Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com





