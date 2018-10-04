DALLAS (AP) - A 25-year-old man accused of posing as a 17-year-old student and Hurricane Harvey evacuee so he could play basketball at a Dallas high school has been indicted.
Sidney Gilstrap-Portley was indicted last week in Dallas County on three counts of tampering with a government record.
The Dallas Morning News reports the charges relate to false birth dates Gilstrap-Portley allegedly placed on school enrollment forms.
He was previously charged with indecency with a child. Authorities allege he was dating a 14-year-old girl while pretending to be a student.
Dallas school district officials say Gilstrap-Portley first enrolled at Skyline High School and later moved to Hillcrest High School, where he joined the basketball team.
A phone listing for Gilstrap-Portley rang unanswered Thursday.
