DALLAS (AP) - A 25-year-old man accused of posing as a 17-year-old student and Hurricane Harvey evacuee so he could play basketball at a Dallas high school has been indicted.

Sidney Gilstrap-Portley was indicted last week in Dallas County on three counts of tampering with a government record.

The Dallas Morning News reports the charges relate to false birth dates Gilstrap-Portley allegedly placed on school enrollment forms.

He was previously charged with indecency with a child. Authorities allege he was dating a 14-year-old girl while pretending to be a student.

Dallas school district officials say Gilstrap-Portley first enrolled at Skyline High School and later moved to Hillcrest High School, where he joined the basketball team.

A phone listing for Gilstrap-Portley rang unanswered Thursday.

