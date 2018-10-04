RARITAN, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man has admitted killing his girlfriend and her teenage daughter before fleeing the home they all shared.

Ramon Cadiz pleaded guilty Wednesday to murder charges in the December 2015 deaths of 51-year-old Sandra Guiseppe and 15-year-old Kim Streath. He now faces several decades in prison when he’s sentenced next month.

The two victims were found dead in the Raritan home where they lived with Cadiz. He was found the next day sleeping in his car in North Brunswick.

Authorities have said Cadiz had allegedly accused the victims of stealing money from him, leaving him behind on the rent.





