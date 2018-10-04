DETROIT (AP) - A former Detroit man who was cleared of four murders after spending eight years in prison has pleaded guilty in Arizona to reckless discharge of a firearm.

Davontae Sanford’s Detroit lawyer tells The Detroit News that his client entered his plea Monday.

The 26-year-old Sanford, his brother and another man were arrested in March in the Phoenix area. Attorney Bill Goodman said the shots were into dirt and toward mountains. Arizona authorities said the shots were fired in the direction of a park.

Goodman says Sanford will get probation. His sentencing is Nov. 5.

In 2008, Sanford was 15 when he pleaded guilty to killing four people in Detroit. A hit man later said he had committed the killings. Sanford was released in 2016 from prison on other grounds.

___

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.