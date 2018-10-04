DENVER (AP) - An investigation is underway after a man was hit and killed by a light rail train in Denver.

The Denver Post reports a man in his late 30s stepped in front of the train at a crossing south of downtown on Thursday. The victim’s name has not been released, and investigators have not said why he stepped onto the tracks.

The light rail line was shut down in both directions, and a nearby road was closed to traffic for several hours.

No other information was released.

