DENVER (AP) - An investigation is underway after a man was hit and killed by a light rail train in Denver.
The Denver Post reports a man in his late 30s stepped in front of the train at a crossing south of downtown on Thursday. The victim’s name has not been released, and investigators have not said why he stepped onto the tracks.
The light rail line was shut down in both directions, and a nearby road was closed to traffic for several hours.
No other information was released.
___
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.